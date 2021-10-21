TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.31. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) shares last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 2,108,072 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$714.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

