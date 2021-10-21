TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0746 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $131,285.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,557.23 or 1.00089022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050324 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.70 or 0.00685905 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001624 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004269 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

