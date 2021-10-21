Tokenbox (TBX) Market Cap Reaches $391,472.27

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $391,472.27 and approximately $3,821.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00099548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00192752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Tokenbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.