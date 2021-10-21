Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 67.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 78.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 17.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,854,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 413,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NWL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

