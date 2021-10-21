Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $642.20 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.48 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

