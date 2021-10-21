Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.