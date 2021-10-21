Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.29 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT stock opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.33. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

