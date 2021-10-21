Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,556 shares of company stock worth $33,248,683. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

