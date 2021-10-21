Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.77. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

