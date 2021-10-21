Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,358 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average is $149.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

