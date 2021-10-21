Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $211.93 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.