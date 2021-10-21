Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.63.

TOST opened at $50.96 on Monday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000.

