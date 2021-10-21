Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.72. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 424,697 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

