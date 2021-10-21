Titan Mining (TSE:TI) PT Raised to C$0.70 at Canaccord Genuity

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.70 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TI stock opened at C$0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90. The stock has a market cap of C$94.51 million and a P/E ratio of -48.57. Titan Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.95.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

