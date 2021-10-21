TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 3.1%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 1,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,067,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $600.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 69.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 85,480 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 14.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

