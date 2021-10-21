TheStreet Upgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to “C-“

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

Shares of DB opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth $1,499,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 140,882 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

