Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.65. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Theratechnologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Theratechnologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

