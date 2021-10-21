The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of The York Water worth $49,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in The York Water by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The York Water by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The York Water by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $624.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.23. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

