The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $27.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.07.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

