The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $340.89.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.45. 11,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,275. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.18. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.