The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 712 ($9.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 729.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 688.39. The company has a market cap of £7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

