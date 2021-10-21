The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RealReal by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 382.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 710,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 766.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 91,168 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,090. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

