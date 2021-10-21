The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Position Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in The ODP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in The ODP by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in The ODP by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The ODP by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in The ODP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $337,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

