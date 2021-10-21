The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 592 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

