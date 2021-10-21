The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,735,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 841,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 253,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 235,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 172,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

BSIG opened at $26.76 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

