The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 94.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWM opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

