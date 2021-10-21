The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 488 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of The Bancorp worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

