The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,592,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,496,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $726.84 million and a PE ratio of -13.94. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.72 and a twelve month high of 5.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.57.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

