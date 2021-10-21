The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,592,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,496,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ MNMD opened at 2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $726.84 million and a PE ratio of -13.94. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.72 and a twelve month high of 5.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.57.
MNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.
