The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 570,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,527. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 723,122 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after buying an additional 606,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 564,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,195,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

