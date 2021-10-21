The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $358.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.28 and its 200-day moving average is $324.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

