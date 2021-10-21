The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $435.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $370.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.19.

NYSE:GS opened at $407.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

