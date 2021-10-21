The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €91.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Befesa in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €68.50 ($80.59) on Monday. Befesa has a 1 year low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 1 year high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 32.91.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

