The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,366 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of The E.W. Scripps worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SSP opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $565.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

