The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DDRLF. SEB Equities upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SEB Equity Research upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.33.

Shares of DDRLF stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

