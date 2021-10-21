The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

