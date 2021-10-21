The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Down 5%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.28. 6,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 354,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 140.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

