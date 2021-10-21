The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $269.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $279.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.26 and its 200-day moving average is $231.56. The company has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 18.7% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 13.2% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.