The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 159,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,915. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

