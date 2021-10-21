The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of BK stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

