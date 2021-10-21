Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $199.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.38. The stock has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.33 and a 1 year high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.