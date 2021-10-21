Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.97. 19,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,117. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

