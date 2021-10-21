Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA stock opened at $865.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $857.15 billion, a PE ratio of 450.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.41. Tesla has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $662.48.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

