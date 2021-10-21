Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.40

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

