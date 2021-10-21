Ternoa Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Ternoa has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $30.64 million and approximately $739,490.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for $0.0978 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00068847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00071749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00102269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,408.88 or 0.99851670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.06475649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00022749 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,241,006 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

