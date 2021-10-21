Terex (TEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Terex to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEX stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

