Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.33. 99,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,060. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

