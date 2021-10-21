Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.871-5.171 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.380 EPS.

THC stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. 1,270,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,060. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.77.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

