Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:THC traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 99,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

