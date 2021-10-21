Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 4%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 82,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,957,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

