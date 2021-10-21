Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 394,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,384,253 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $12.21.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ERIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

